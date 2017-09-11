Watch these teens try to identify music from the 90’s (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — Popular YouTube channel The Fine Brothers are back and this time they ask a group of opinionated teens to try and identify songs from the 90s.

Fine Brothers Entertainment often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

You might just take a road down memory lane as these teens listened to some music you might be familiar Enter Sandmen by Metallica, This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan, Goodbye Earl by the Dixie Chics and more.

How well do you know your 90s music? Play along by seeing how many of these songs you can identify!

