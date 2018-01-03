Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Watch these teens try to identify female British singers (VIDEO)

Wednesday January 3, 2018
04:55 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Jan 3 — This new clip from popular YouTube channel React has a group of teens yet again trying to identify popular female British singers.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs the teens listened to include Price Tag by Jessie J, Your Song by Rita Ora, Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis, 2 Become 1 by the Spice Girls and more.

Think you are familiar with British stars? Play along to see how many of these singers you can identify.

