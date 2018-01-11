Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Watch these college kids try to identify music from the 80’s (VIDEO)

Thursday January 11, 2018
05:34 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — This new clip from popular YouTube channel React has a group of opinionated college kids trying to identify songs from the 80s.    

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs the teens listened to include Pour Some Sugar on Me by Def Leppard, I’m Coming Out by Diana Ross, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!, Sade’s Smooth Operator and more.  

Think you are familiar with 80s music? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify correctly.

