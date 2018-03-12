Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Watch Taylor Swift’s new music video for ‘Delicate’

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. — Reuters picSinger Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 12 — Taylor Swift has finally released the music video for her new single Delicate at the iHeartRadio Music Awards today.

In the video, Tay Tay is handed a magical paper that somehow makes her invisible to everyone else which allows her to live the life she’s been longing for, dancing around a hotel and the subway without anyone taking notice.

Delicate is the fourth music video for a song off her Reputation album following Look What You Made Me Do, ... Ready For It? and End Game.

Taylor collaborated with Joseph Kahn for the new music video which was reportedly filmed over two nights in downtown Los Angeles. Check it out below:

