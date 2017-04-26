Last updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 4:43 pm GMT+8

Showbiz

Watch out Pikotaro; Dr Vida wants your viral crown

Wednesday April 26, 2017
03:56 PM GMT+8

Dr Vida told a local daily that she is keen to launch a singing career.Dr Vida told a local daily that she is keen to launch a singing career.KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — She’s conquered the cosmetics industry, and now Datuk Seri Hasmizah Othman has set her sights on the entertainment business.

The cosmetics queen who is better known as Datuk Seri Vida is keen to launch her singing career.

In an interview with The New Straits Times recently, she confirmed that she is currently in talks with music producers and lyricists to decide what her debut single should be.

If all goes well, we can probably expect something more virally inclined rather than one that will give Mariah Carey and her five-octave vocal range a run for its money.

“I want to put out a song first, maybe something catchy like Pikotaro’s PPAP (Pen Pineapple Apple Pen) song,” the founder of beauty and health product Vida Beauty was quoted as saying.

As to what language Vida will sing in, the world is her oyster, as she is also fluent in Mandarin.

Watch this space.

