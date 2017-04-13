Watch movies for free during inaugural Thai Film Festival

Who or what is creeping on Mario Maurer in ‘Take Me Home’? — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The first-ever Thai Film Festival in Malaysia is set to take place this April 20 to 26!

Five popular Thai titles will be screened at the aforementioned dates at selected GSCinemas, and they are: GSC Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, GSC One Utama and GSC Mid Valley.

The movie lineup of the Thai Film Festival presents a diverse choice of genres ranging from the ever popular Thai film genre, horror, to even a musical.

One of the most anticipated films screening during the festival is Take Me Home, a horror film by Kongkiat Khomsiri starring Thai heartthrob Mario Maurer.

If you're in the mood for a Thai comedy with a musical twist, then A Gift, a well-received omnibus film by four Thai directors will do the trick, as the film was granted royal permission to feature music by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The other three films screening during the festival are: One Day, a romance drama starring Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungyurn; Mr Hurt, a comedy starring Sunny Suwanmethanon, Mashannoad Suvalmas and Pongsatorn Jongwilak; and The Crown, a drama film by Ekachai Srivijaya revolving around the Nohra, a traditional dance of the people of Southern Thailand.

The best part? All of these Thai films will be screened for free! With Cinema Online being the official media partner of the Thai Film Festival, to redeem two free tickets per person (while stocks last), present this article at the ticketing counters of the GSC cinema locations mentioned above.

The first-ever Thai Film Festival is held as part of the 60th celebration of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Thailand this year.

To get more information and the showtimes of all the films screening during the Thai Film Festival, click here. — CinemaOnline