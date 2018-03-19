Wanna One drops new album, stirs controversy (VIDEO)

SEOUL, March 19 — K-pop darlings Wanna One dropped their second mini-album “0+1=1 (I PROMISE YOU)” and released the music video for the title track Boomerang.

‘Boomerang’ is the title track of the latest Wanna One album. — Facebook/YMC Entertainment picThe new track has been described as “electro trap” and meant to showcase the group’s new “strong and sexy” concept.

A short musical showcase was also held on the release day, though the day was marred by the release of a video capturing various Wanna One members making troubling comments. One member complained of lack of sleep, another griped about being paid late and another asked why they only received a 20 per cent cut.

Members also complained about the harassment they endured from sasaengs - stalker fans who have gone so far as to attack GPS trackers to the members' vehicles and obtained their personal numbers.

The K-pop industry has often been highlighted for its culture of overwork and ‘slave contracts’ that keep artists tied to their agencies for up to seven years or more. Sasaengs are also a persistant pop of Kpop fan culture, leading to current laws being tightened in South Korea to deal with incidents of stalking and harassment.