Wagner-loving Merkel has night at opera with husband

Wednesday July 26, 2017
07:36 AM GMT+8

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany July 25, 2017. — Reuters picGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the red carpet for the opening of the Bayreuth Wagner opera festival outside the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) opera house in Bayreuth, Germany July 25, 2017. — Reuters picBAYREUTH (Germany), July 26 — German Chancellor Angela Merkel walked the red carpet before the country’s press yesterday as she attended the annual Bayreuth Wagner opera festival with her husband.

The pair attended the opening day of the month-long festival, which was founded by Wagner in 1876.

The event has been a fixture on the couple’s social calendar in recent years.

Both Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, who generally stays out of the spotlight, are known to be big fans of the 19th century German composer’s work. — Reuters

