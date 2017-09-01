Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

‘True Detective’ will be back for a third season

Friday September 1, 2017
Tools

Mahershala Ali will play Wayne Hays, an Arkansas state police detective in the third season of ‘True Detective’. — AFP picMahershala Ali will play Wayne Hays, an Arkansas state police detective in the third season of ‘True Detective’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — it’s official. HBO announced yesterday that True Detective has been given a green light for a third season. The new salvo of episodes will feature actor Mahershala Ali, who recently received an Oscar for his role in Moonlight.

The story will focus on a macabre crime that occurred in the heart of the Ozarks and an ensuing “mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods,” explains the HBO press release.

Mahershala Ali will play Wayne Hays, an Arkansas state police detective.

Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of the series, will take sole charge of the script for the whole season, with the exception of episode 4, which is to be co-written with David Milch (Deadwood). Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room) has been recruited to produce and direct the drama.

No broadcast date has been announced for the moment.

The first season of True Detective which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson was a runaway success, however the same cannot be said of the second season, which featured Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell. — AFP-Relaxnews

