Tribeca Film Festival links with Facebook for exclusive live streaming

The marquee is seen at world premiere of the film 'Live From New York' at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival, in New York April 15, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 20 — The Tribeca Film Festival has joined forces with Facebook to allow fans free and global access to a series of select festival events as they occur.

The exclusive partnership with the social media giant will see a dozen Tribeca events live streamed exclusively via Facebook Live on the Tribeca Film Festival Facebook page — Facebook.com/Tribeca — with real-time additions throughout the festival to be announced at tribecafilm.com.

Included in the live sessions available for viewing are talks with former basketball star Kobe Bryant, Lena Dunham, Elizabeth Moss and the cast of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as a cast reunion of The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.

For the first time in Tribeca’s history, internet users worldwide will also be able to watch the festival’s closing-night event on April 29 (via Variety).

The Tribeca Film Festival began yesterday and runs through to April 30. — AFP-Relaxnews