Tribeca Film Festival announces anniversary cast reunions and big-ticket events

Still from ‘Scarface’ by Brian De Palma. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 20 — The festival has announced that three classics will return to the big screen during its latest edition, gathering original actors and directors for the occasion. Iconic participants in its programme of talks have also been revealed.

Anniversary projections of Steven Spielberg’s epic film Schindler’s List (25th anniversary), Brian De Palma’s modernisation of Howard Hawks’ 1932 classic Scarface (35th anniversary), and a restored version of Sundance’s 1992 Grand Jury Prize winner In the Soup (25th anniversary) will be followed by conversations with the filmmakers and cast members, Deadline reported.

In addition to this trio of events, the festival has unveiled their Tribeca Talks programme, which features an extensive array of discussions with acclaimed filmmakers, artists, entertainers, and cinema icons. There will be Master Classes, which focus on specific sectors of the filmmaking process, as well as discussions about The Future of Film.

A variety of pairings in conversation will be presented — Nancy Meyers with Carrie Rickey, Lesli Linka Glatter with Claire Danes, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin and Spike Lee) — plus individual talks by John Legend, Edward Burns, Jamie Foxx, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Laura Poitras.

The festival occurs from April 18 to 29.

More here: https://www.tribecafilm.com/. — AFP-Relaxnews