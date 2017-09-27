‘Tombiruo’: The new yardstick for the local film industry

Zul Ariffin stars as the titular character in ‘Tombiruo’. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — This year’s most anticipated movie Tombiruo: Penunggu Rimba will finally meet its audience this October. It is expected to become the new yardstick for the local film industry seeing how well made the movie is.

With touches from renowned visual effect director Seth Larney, it isn’t far-fetched to say that the film, which is adapted from Ramlee Awang Murshid’s popular novel of the same name, is on a par with international productions.

Larney has an extensive experience working in Hollywood, he has had his hands on films such as The Matrix Reloaded, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and many more.

Helmed by two directors, Larney co-directs the movie with Nasir Jani, who focuses more on maintaining the cast’s acting quality as well as the local sentiment to ensure the transition from script to visual is done perfectly.

“We hope this film, whose quality is on a par with some of the international productions, can be well received by the audience since the Tombiruo novel itself is such a great work that carries great thoughts and subtexts that go beyond the story.

“I myself and all the cast and crew involved in the film have also given our utmost commitment in bringing this project to new heights and making it a success,” Head of Astro Shaw, Najwa Abu Bakar, said during the premiere of Tombiruo: Penunggu Rimba at MBO Cinemas Starling Mall yesterday.

The movie centres on a young man named Ejim — also called Tombiruo and deemed by fellow villagers as the jungle’s guard — who has to consistently wear a mask to hide his unhuman-like face. When a tragedy takes place, Ejim is left feeling enraged and filled with hatred. At the same time, Amiruddin sees Tombiruo as the reason behind his sufferings and starts to follow him.

Produced by Astro Shaw, Ideate Media, Grup Buku Karangkaf and Layar Sunan, the movie, which costs over RM6 million to make, stars remarkable local artistes such as Zul Ariffin, Farid Kamil, Nabila Huda, Faizal Hussein, and Hasnul Rahmat.

Opening nationwide this October 12, Tombiruo: Penunggu Rimba will also be screened in neighbouring countries including Brunei and Singapore. — CinemaOnline