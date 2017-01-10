Tom Hiddleston apologises for ‘tone deaf’ Golden Globes speech

Tom Hiddleston holds the award for Best Actor — Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV for ‘The Night Manager’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Tom Hiddleston has apologised for his much-criticised Golden Globes acceptance speech.

On Sunday night, the Night Manager star won best performance by an actor in a TV miniseries or movie, and took the opportunity to recall a recent trip to Sudan, where he worked with the United Nations Children’s Fund.

While there, he was approached by a group of doctors and nurses with Doctors Without Borders who said they’d binge-watched The Night Manager during the previous month’s shelling.

Hiddleston then went on to say that he was moved by “the idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people… who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken.”

He went on to dedicate his win “to those out there who are doing their best.”

Hiddleston was slammed by his peers and social media users who called the speech “tone deaf”, “self-serving” and “awkward.”

“Thank you to Tom Hiddleston and all actors who dare to perform in projects that are shown in some of the most dangerous parts of (the) world,” wrote Scandal star Josh Malina.

Thank you to Tom Hiddleston and all actors who dare to perform in projects that are shown in some of the most dangerous parts of he world. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) January 9, 2017

“That was a long story Tom Hiddleston told to pay himself a compliment,” tweeted Family Guy writer Gary Janetti.

That was a long story Tom Hiddleston told to pay himself a compliment. #GoldenGlobes — Gary Janetti (@GaryJanetti) January 9, 2017

It didn’t take long for Hiddleston to issue an apology and blame his very public fumble on nerves.

“I just wanted to say…I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed. In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong,” he wrote on Facebook yesterday.

“Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for Unicef UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions. I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.”

Unfortunately, for Hiddleston, his mea culpa didn’t come quickly enough to stop the inevitable memes from popping up on the internet.

Check out a few of the funniest ones below:

The perfect facial summation of what Tom Hiddleston just did. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JZcfIthpN8 — Travon Free (@Travon) January 9, 2017

Christian Slater's face listening to Tom Hiddleston's "people in South Sudan love me" speech should be on US currency. pic.twitter.com/8HbZScXbH2 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 9, 2017

The lack of interest in Tom Hiddleston's story about his show is my everything https://t.co/vsTHCK0WQK — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) January 9, 2017