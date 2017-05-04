Tom Felton, George MacKay, Devon Terrell and Clive Owen join ‘Ophelia’

British actor Tom Felton at the BFI London Film Festival, October 2016. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 4 — Four male leads have been announced for a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, which already had Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts on board.

Best known for his performances as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, Tom Felton comes to Ophelia from recent appearances in Belle, A United Kingdom, and TV’s superhero series The Flash.

He’ll be playing Laertes, brother to title character Ophelia, who in turn is to be played by Daisy Ridley of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It’s George MacKay, recognised for his work in Captain Fantastic as well as Pride and, particularly, Scottish fishing village drama For Those in Peril, who takes what would traditionally be the lead role, that of royal prince Hamlet.

Devon Terrell made his debut as Barack Obama in biographical feature Barry, and joins as Hamlet’s best friend Horatio, while Clive Owen becomes Hamlet’s uncle, and current king, Claudius — Owen was prominent in Closer, Children of Men, King Arthur.

Based on the Lisa Klein novel, whose Elizabethan setting and extended plotline expands on Shakespeare’s original, Ophelia sees Ridley as an assistant to the Queen (Naomi Watts, Mulholland Drive, The Impossible) as her romance with prince Hamlet develops and she keeps a dangerous secret.

Owen previously worked with Naomi Watts in The International and with George MacKay in The Boys Are Back. The four male cast announcements were first reported by Deadline.

Directing the cast of British and Australian actors is Australia’s Claire McCarthy, who made her 2009 feature film debut helming romantic drama The Waiting City, starring Radha Mitchell and Joel Edgerton. — AFP-Relaxnews