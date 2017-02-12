Last updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 2:03 pm GMT+8

Tom Cruise ‘falls’ into movies…because why not? (VIDEO)

Sunday February 12, 2017
12:27 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Feb 12 — Remember that hilarious video featuring a montage of Tom Cruise running for 18 minutes straight?

YouTuber DrMachakil decided to one-up Burger Fiction by grabbing footage of Cruise taking a plunge in Vanilla Sky and splicing his fall into other films.

The result is pure parody magic, as Cruise fights Balrog in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers), annoys Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and wows the Furious Seven crew on his way down.

Made our Sunday morning, this.Hang in there, Tom!Hang in there, Tom!   

