Tom Cruise ‘falls’ into movies…because why not? (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Feb 12 — Remember that hilarious video featuring a montage of Tom Cruise running for 18 minutes straight?

YouTuber DrMachakil decided to one-up Burger Fiction by grabbing footage of Cruise taking a plunge in Vanilla Sky and splicing his fall into other films.

The result is pure parody magic, as Cruise fights Balrog in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers), annoys Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and wows the Furious Seven crew on his way down.

Made our Sunday morning, this. Hang in there, Tom!