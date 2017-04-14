TLC premieres new single from comeback album (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 14 — A new track called Way Back has been revealed from the upcoming fifth abum by ‘90s group TLC.

TLC member T-Boz tweeted ahead of the track’s premiere on iHeartRadio and revealed that it would feature SnoopDogg. Way Back has since been made available on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play.

The group’s ‘90s R&B sound is in full force on the single, in which the two remaining TLC members, T-Boz and Chili, reminisce about old times.

After a successful fundraising campaign on Kickstarter, TLC’s as-yet-untitled comeback album has been set for release on June 30, 2017. A post on the campaign page earlier this month asked fans to weigh in on the title: “We need your help... let’s hear your suggestions for the album title! Tionne and Chilli are still undecided so looking to you for inspiration.”

The duo recently revealed they will perform their first-ever UK show on May 9, 2017, at London’s Koko. This summer they’ll headline the second edition of the I Love the ‘90s tour, which will visit destinations throughout the US and give fans a chance to hear material from the new album. They’ll be joined by Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Montell Jordan, All-4-One and C&C Music Factory, among other groups of ‘90s fame. — AFP-Relaxnews

T-Boz and Chili of TLC. — Picture by TLC via AFP