Tiffany Haddish teaches Kevin Hart a thing or two in ‘Night School’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 5 — Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming comedy Night School that stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

Hart plays a promising salesperson whose life goes up in flames after a gas explosion at his shop. In search of a new job, he is forced to go back to school to get his GED.

The film also stars Taran Killam, Romany Malco, Rob Riggle, Ben Schwartz, Yvonne Orji, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Anne Winters, and Keith David.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the long-shot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.”

Night School is set for release on September 28.

A screengrab from upcoming comedy ‘Night School’ that stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.