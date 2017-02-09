‘This is Spinal Tap’ co-creators join lawsuit against Vivendi

A scene from ‘This is Spinal Tap’. — Picture courtesy of the Everett CollectionPARIS, Feb 9 — Three co-creators of the cult film classic This Is Spinal Tap announced yesterday they have joined a lawsuit against French media giant Vivendi that now seeks US$400 million (RM1.77 billion) over missing profits.

Last year, Harry Shearer, who now voices a host of characters including evil employer Mr Burns on the animated television series The Simpsons, filed a lawsuit in the United States that accused Vivendi of “fraud and negligence” in the management of the rights to the 1984 comedy which was inspired by a parody rock band of the same name.

Co-creators Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner have joined the lawsuit that now seeks US$400 million in compensatory and punitive damages from Vivendi.

Vivendi acquired the rights to the movie, made for US$2.5 million, in 1989.

The original suit, filed in Los Angeles, accused Vivendi of engaging in “anti-competitive and unfair business practices, as well as fraudulent accounting,” according to a statement released on behalf of Shearer at the time.

It alleged that the music and merchandise spawned by the movie earned tens of millions of dollars but that the creators were paid only US$81 for merchandising earnings between 1984 and 2006.

According to the complaint, Vivendi reported only US$98 in music soundtrack revenues between 1989 and 2006.

But the statement said that “the music and merchandise that the film and band have spawned, earned tens of millions of dollars in revenue... over the course of the last 32 years.”

“However, these profits were not fairly shared with the four co-creators, cast, or crew,” it added.

The statement said the original agreement with Embassy Pictures entitled the film’s creators to profit participation payments at the rate of 40 per cent of net receipts based on all sources of revenue, including merchandise and music.

Guest, who played the band’s lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel, said in the statement that “the deliberate obfuscation by Vivendi and its subsidiaries is an outrage.”

Reiner, who directed the film and starred as its narrator, said “what makes this case so egregious is the prolonged and deliberate concealment of profit” by Vivendi.

A Vivendi spokesman told AFP the company does not comment on litigation underway. — AFP