This doll of Emma Watson as Belle is positively beastly

Tuesday January 10, 2017
05:12 PM GMT+8

The Edit: Social media storm over Belle doll that looks like Bieber

This Disney doll does not look quite like the real life actress it is supposed to be modelled after. — Picture via Twitter/jon starkgaryenThis Disney doll does not look quite like the real life actress it is supposed to be modelled after. — Picture via Twitter/jon starkgaryen

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — Belle, whose name means ‘beauty’ in French, is the beauty in Beauty and the Beast. However, Disney’s latest doll, modelled on actress Emma Watson, who plays the role in the movie, has not garnered similar reviews.

Doll enthusiast and photographer William Herrington first posted a picture of Belle doll on Flickr after spotting it for sale at a store in Colorado.

“I knew that Disney Store’s live-action dolls are never 100 per cent accurate to the actors, but this one was atrocious!” Herrington said of the doll.

“Her face was shiny and covered in freckles (that looked more like a skin disease) and her head looked like it was being ripped open and torn where the hair was rooted into the head,” he told BuzzFeed News on Saturday.

“As for any resemblance to Emma (Watson)… yeesh. There really isn’t any,” Herrington added, saying that his “excitement turned to disappointment and disgust” at the plastic interpretation of Watson as Belle.

Twitter has been exploding with pictures of the doll from Disney, whose likeness to a certain other pop star of another gender has drawn wails of horror from fans.

One of the tweets sums up the outrage, stating, “when you order an emma watson doll online but a justin bieber doll in a yellow dress (and) a wig arrives instead”.

Check out some of the tweets of outraged fans below:

