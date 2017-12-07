These are Malaysia’s most streamed artistes, according to Spotify

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza reigns supreme as the Most Streamed Local Artiste in Malaysia for 2017, according to annual stats released by Spotify yesterday.

Faizal Tahir came in second, with Malique, Yuna and Uniq rounding up the top five.

In its annual Year in Music lists, Spotify also revealed that Ed Sheeran’s star power shows no signs of diminishing just yet.

The British singer is the Most Streamed Artiste of 2017 in Malaysia as well as globally.

His latest album ÷ (Divide) is also the Most Streamed Album of the year, clocking 3.1 billion streams worldwide, while his hit single Shape of You is named the Most Streamed Track of all time on Spotify, now with over 1.4 billion streams.

Apart from Sheeran, Malaysians also love The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, K-pop boy band BTS and Taiwanese star Jay Chou, completing the Top 5 Most Streamed Artiste in Malaysia list.