The secrets of David’s lab unveiled in new ‘Alien: Covenant’ clip (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — While 20th Century Fox’s sci-fi horror sequel Alien: Covenant may not have done as well as expected at the box office, the release of its Blu-ray and DVDs does offer some deleted scenes from the movie.

The clip explains how Michael Fassbender’s David brought the xenomorphs to life. The clip also sees the set designers explain the many details they had to add to build more texture to the story.

Ridley Scott’s sixth instalment of the Alien franchise also starred Danny McBride, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

Explore David’s lab to learn more about his creations in this new clip from Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien: Covenant’.