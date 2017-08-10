The National shares new single ‘Carin at the Liquor Store’ (VIDEO)

Screengrab from a YouTube video showing The National's latest single 'Carin At The Liquor Store'.LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — With a new album Sleep Well Beast due out September 8, The National has revealed the latest track from the LP, with a video to match.

The new, piano-driven track, Carin at the Liquor Store, is the third to be released from the album after The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness and Guilty Party, and like those earlier songs, is accompanied by a video directed by Casey Reas.

The stylistic clip pictures the band performing the melancholy ballad with a negative film filter.

The National is set to head out on an international tour in support of Sleep Well Beast just after the album’s release, beginning in Cork, Ireland, on September 16, followed by shows in Ireland and the UK through September 28.

From October 5-14 they’ll play a short series of dates in the US before heading back to Europe for concerts through November 7.

On November 27 they’ll be back in North America for shows throughout the Pacific Northwest and Canada, wrapping up with two performances in Chicago on December 12 and 13. — AFP-Relaxnews