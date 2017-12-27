‘The Midnight Man’ plays on your worst fears (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — IFC Midnight has released a new for upcoming supernatura horror flick The Midnight Man.

The movie stars Robert Englund, Gabrielle Haugh, Grayson Gabriel, Lin Shaye, Logan Creran and Emily Haine and is based on a remake of Rob Kennedy’s low-budget 2013 feature of the same name.

The Midnight Man follows a group of teenagers who find a game in the attic and mistakenly summon the Midnight Man, who preys upon their greatest fears.

The synopsis of the film reads: “It was supposed to be just an urban legend… On a snowy night in her grandmother’s sprawling mansion, teenage Alex (Haugh) and her best friend Miles (Gabriel) discover a mysterious box hidden away in the attic. Inside are instructions for The Midnight Game, an ancient Pagan ritual said to summon the players’ greatest fears. It all seems like harmless fun — until they unleash the terrifying spirit of The Midnight Man, an unholy force who pits them against their darkest demons and dares them to survive. Horror legends Robert Englund and Lin Shaye costar in this terrifying, supernatural game of cat and mouse. Play at your own risk…”

The Midnight Man is set for release on January 19, 2018.

A screengrab from supernatural horror flick ‘The Midnight Man’ that stars Robert Englund and Gabrielle Haugh among others.