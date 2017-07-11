The Gunslinger takes on the Man in Black in latest ‘Dark Tower’ trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — WithThe Dark Tower just around the corner, Sony Pictures has released a new trailer which sees the Idris Elba’s Gunslinger and Matthew McConaughey’s Man in Black do battle on Earth.

The latest trailer shows new footage of the arch-enemies — who are on a mission to reach a mythic tower that stands as the hub for two worlds — face off against one another, including some seriously badass gunslinging skills from Elba’s character.

Directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, the film is an adaptation of the Stephen King series of the same name, and also stars Tom Taylor as Jake Chambers, Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, Fran Kranz, Katheryn Winnick, Michael Barbieri, and Claudia Kim.

