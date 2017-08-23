Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

The Clooneys give US$1m to combat hate groups (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 23, 2017
09:51 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — In response to protests in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month, George Clooney and his humanitarian lawyer wife, Amal Clooney, have donated US$1 million (RM4.2 million) to the Southern Poverty Law Centre, a US non-profit that monitors extremists and domestic hate groups.

The couple, who recently became parents after their twins Ella and Alexander were born in June released a joint statement about the incident which saw a woman die while protesting against white nationals.

They said “What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate.”

The donation comes from the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which the couple established in 2016 to promote justice in classrooms and courtrooms around the world. — Reuters

George Clooney and his wife Amal released a joint statement about the incident which saw a woman die while protesting against white nationals. — Reuters picGeorge Clooney and his wife Amal released a joint statement about the incident which saw a woman die while protesting against white nationals. — Reuters pic

