Teen Choice honours Pratt, Zendaya, Fifth Harmony (VIDEO)

Chris Pratt accepts the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor award for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ in Los Angeles August 15, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — The Teen Choice Awards were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The show, which honoured actors, singers, and social media stars, was highlighted by Chris Pratt, who made his first public appearance since his separation from his wife, Anna Farris.

Pratt was honoured with two awards, including Choice Sci-fi movie actor.

The night was also marked by references of Charlottesville, Virginia where one woman was killed and several injured on Saturday (August 12) at a white-nationalist rally.

Accepting her award for Choice Summer Movie Actress, Zendaya called on teens to be educated as the future leaders of America; while Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui told the audience they were “beautiful” and “important...no matter who you are,” as the group accepted the award for Choice Musical Group.

Other highlights included Vanessa Hudgens winning the See Her award and Riverdale winning for Choice Breakout TV Show.

Miley Cyrus was supposed to receive the night’s highest honour, the Ultimate Choice Award, but she was unable to attend the ceremony. — Reuters