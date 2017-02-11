Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 1:22 pm GMT+8

Ted Levine set to join ‘Jurassic World’ sequel

A scene from ‘Jurassic World’. ― AFP picA scene from ‘Jurassic World’. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs, Monk) has been added to the cast of the upcoming Jurassic World sequel, as cameras prepare to roll on the feature this March (via Variety).

Plot details are being kept under wraps, so details about the actor’s specific role are yet to be revealed, but he will join returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, alongside Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Rafe Spall, and Daniella Pineda in the fresh film.

Frank Marshall and Steven Spielberg will produce the film, with J.A. Bayona on board to direct the script penned by Colin Trevorrow, who helmed Jurassic World, and his writing partner, Derek Connolly.

The Jurassic World sequel is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews

