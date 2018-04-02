Taylor Swift gives surprise performance in Nashville

LOS ANGELES, April 2 — Taylor Swift surprised fans in Nashville with an appearance singing alongside famous songwriter Craig Wiseman over the weekend.

Tay Tay got onstage at the famed Bluebird Cafe on Saturday to join Wiseman for a surprise acoustic performance. Swift was discovered as a teen playing at the Nashville hot spot.

“I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe. I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists — this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer’s take on the songs they’ve put out into the world.”

Swift was reportedly given a standing ovation, by the crowd of about 40, after playing her hits like Love Story and Shake It Off. She also reportedly downed some shots of Fireball whiskey with Wiseman.

Swift is currently preparing for her Reputation tour that is set to begin in May.