Surly and the gang are back in ‘The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 ― Open Road Films has just a new trailer for released The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature which features the voice talents of Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph and Jackie Chan.

The sequel to the 2014 animated hit The Nut Job, will see the gang try to save their new home in Liberty Park after the evil mayor of Oakton decides to build a dangerous amusement park in its place.

It’s up to Surly and his ragtag group of animal friends need to band together to save their home, defeat the mayor, and take back the park.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature is set for release in the US on August 18, 2017.

