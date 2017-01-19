Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:31 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Surly and the gang are back in ‘The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature’ (VIDEO)

Thursday January 19, 2017
04:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Avalanche hits Italy hotel, many feared dead or injuredAvalanche hits Italy hotel, many feared dead or injured

The Edit: Check out the hilarious trailer for ‘The Nut Job 2’The Edit: Check out the hilarious trailer for ‘The Nut Job 2’

The Edit: ‘Bernie Sanders chic’ is a thing now, or so says BalenciagaThe Edit: ‘Bernie Sanders chic’ is a thing now, or so says Balenciaga

Putrajaya fails in bid to sue Bersih for property damagesPutrajaya fails in bid to sue Bersih for property damages

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 ― Open Road Films has just a new trailer for released The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature which features the voice talents of Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph and Jackie Chan.

The sequel to the 2014 animated hit The Nut Job, will see the gang try to save their new home in Liberty Park after the evil mayor of Oakton decides to build a dangerous amusement park in its place.

It’s up to Surly and his ragtag group of animal friends need to band together to save their home, defeat the mayor, and take back the park.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature is set for release in the US on August 18, 2017.

‘The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature’ features the voice talents of Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph and Jackie Chan. ‘The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature’ features the voice talents of Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph and Jackie Chan.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline