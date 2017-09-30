Stars voice support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus after breast cancer diagnosis

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on Thursday, and many have voiced their support after hearing the news, including other celebrities and even politicians.

After the Veep star posted the news on Twitter, fellow actors such as Mark Hamill, Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O’Donnell and more sent messages of support.

Joining the chorus of celebrities are politicians like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, who wrote, “We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.”

Take a look at some of the celebrity reactions below:

I've loved you since SNL, but need decades more, please. #KickCancersAss — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 28 September 2017

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) 28 September 2017

Just when you thought... pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) 28 September 2017

@OfficialJLD so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you. ❤️🌈 — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) 29 September 2017

I am heartbroken today to hear about @OfficialJLD but I know that if anyone is strong enough to fight this & beat it, it’s her. We love you. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) 28 September 2017

sending love to Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis https://t.co/7xamUu0MDI #BEwell — ROSIE (@Rosie) 28 September 2017

I love @OfficialJLD, she's one of the strongest people I know and cancer is gonna be real sorry it tried any weird moves on her. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) 29 September 2017

And we should all thank @OfficialJLD for sharing her truth with us and using her challenge to teach others. The world doesn't deserve her. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) 29 September 2017