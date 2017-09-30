Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Stars voice support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus after breast cancer diagnosis

Saturday September 30, 2017
05:14 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Lovato credits family for sobrietyThe Edit: Lovato credits family for sobriety

The Edit: Smartphone app to help migrantsThe Edit: Smartphone app to help migrants

The Edit: Ways to stay healthy and active as we get olderThe Edit: Ways to stay healthy and active as we get older

Ferrari’s Raikkonen tops Malaysian GP final practice sessionFerrari’s Raikkonen tops Malaysian GP final practice session

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. — Reuters picActress Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on Thursday, and many have voiced their support after hearing the news, including other celebrities and even politicians.

After the Veep star posted the news on Twitter, fellow actors such as Mark Hamill, Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O’Donnell and more sent messages of support.

Joining the chorus of celebrities are politicians like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, who wrote, “We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia.”

Take a look at some of the celebrity reactions below:

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline