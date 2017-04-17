Is ‘The Last Jedi’ teaser a carbon copy of ‘The Force Awakens’? (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, April 17 — To say that the release of the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was met with much fanfare would be a gross understatement.
Offering a glimpse at Rian Johnson’s take on the Star Wars saga, fans immediately started dissecting the trailer in search for clues about the movie’s plot, which remains a mystery.
Noting the similarities between The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens teasers, YouTuber Morphon Bad put together a clip reel that shows us a side-by-side visual comparison of the trailers.
The editing, shot selection, and even music mirror each closely, and we have to say, this just smacks of laziness.