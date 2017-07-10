‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ ropes in RM15m in Malaysia

Spider-Man (with help from his Iron-clad mentor) is swinging all the way to the top spot. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Looks like swinging back to Marvel was not a shabby idea for this web-slinging superhero. The latest Spidey venture, Spider-Man: Homecoming, has officially become the biggest Spider-Man movie of all time!

Even just in Malaysia, it’s been setting quite a record. Sony Pictures Entertainment revealed that within just four days of its release, the new movie has roped in more than RM15 million.

The superhero flick hit cinemas nationwide last week on Thursday, July 6.

Starring an even younger Peter Parker (played by 21-year-old English actor Tom Holland) than the previous Spidey outings, the movie sees Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man mentoring the teenage superhero as the latter tries to balance his high school life and superhero life — battling the supervillain, the Vulture (Michael Keaton).

The movie opened at various markets since last week and has been garnering positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Worldwide, Spider-Man: Homecoming has already collected more than US$257 million (RM1.1 billion). — CinemaOnline