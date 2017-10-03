‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie zooms to Paramount

A ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ live action/animation movie is in the works. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — For Sega fans, your favourite hedgehog is coming to a big screen near you after Paramount Pictures nabbed the rights to Sonic the Hedgehog, the Hollywood Reporter wrote today.

Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz will produce the project, which came to Paramount after Sony Entertainment put it into turnaround.

Deadpool director Tim Miller and Toby Ascher are the executive producers, while Blur Studio’s Jeff Fowler will direct the film.

The original game, released in 1991, centres on Sonic and friends, such as Tails and Knuckles, with the player run around collecting items and points as they attempt to foil the global domination plans of Doctor Eggman Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog has sold more than 360 million copies on various platforms.

Paramount said it plans on making a movie that will blend live action and CGI animation as it brings Sonic to the big screen for the first time, the Hollywood Reporter wrote.