Singer GEM to perform another show in Singapore

Hong Kong pop star GEM has added another date to her ‘Queen of Hearts’ tour in Singapore. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, May 8 — Hong Kong pop singer GEM is slated to bring her Queen of Hearts tour to Singapore on August 12.

But tickets are selling so well for that one-night show that concert organiser Unusual Entertainment has managed to get her to perform another show, on August 13.

Tickets to the August 12 gig were released on Friday. GEM fans snapped up 80 per cent of the 8,000 tickets that day. As of today, the show, to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, was 90 per cent sold out, according to a spokesman for Unusual.

Tickets to the new gig, priced from S$128 (RM395) to S$248, go on sale tomorrrow at 10am. They will be available via Sports Hub (www.sportshubtix.sg); at the Singapore Indoor Stadium Box office and at SingPost outlets. — TODAY