Showtime debuts trailer for ‘Becoming Cary Grant’ biopic (VIDEO)

US actor Cary Grant poses in August 1939 during the XVIIth Biennale del Cinema. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 4 — Showtime has debuted a trailer and final release date for its documentary Becoming Cary Grant, which is to have its world premiere at Cannes this month.

The high-profile biopic is scheduled to air on June 9 and will examine the life and times of the iconic British-American actor (born Archibald Leach), exploring “his long journey from childhood poverty to global fame and from darkness out into the light” (via Deadline).

A popular film star, Grant’s movie credits include films such as Hitchcock’s North by Northwest, Charade, Bringing Up Baby, The Philadelphia Story and many more, and he frequently starred with some of Hollywood’s greatest leading ladies, including Katharine Hepburn, Rosalind Russell, Loretta Young, Eva Marie Saint, Ingrid Bergman and Audrey Hepburn.

The documentary feature has been directed by Mark Kidel, whose previous projects include Elvis Costello: Mystery Dance and A Journey With Peter Sellars. — AFP-Relaxnews