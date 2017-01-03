Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:17 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Sherlock’ starts 2017 on top (VIDEO)

Tuesday January 3, 2017
08:17 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Startups take aim at dronesThe Edit: Startups take aim at drones

The Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your MazdaThe Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your Mazda

The Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 millionThe Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 million

The Edit: Volvo overtaken in SwedenThe Edit: Volvo overtaken in Sweden

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Sherlock' from the YouTube trailer. — AFP picBenedict Cumberbatch in 'Sherlock' from the YouTube trailer. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 3 — Season 4 of Sherlock commenced with a New Years Day broadcast in the UK, via parent channel BBC One, and the Benedict Cumberbatch detective mystery pulled in 8.1 million viewers according to ratings estimates.

The modern-day update of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's literary mastermind was the most popular show on UK television on January 1, according to overnight ratings seen by Deadline.

Season 4 of Sherlock returns after a three-year absence.

Martin Freeman co-stars as Dr. John Watson, Amanda Abbington plays Mary Watson, co-creator appears as Sherlock Holmes' sibling Mycroft, Rupert Graves as Detective Inspector Lestrade, and Una Stubbs as Mrs Hudson.

Rachel Talalay, who has also helmed episodes of Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Doctor Who, The Flash and Ally McBeal, directed Season 4 Episode 1, The Six Thatchers. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat (of Doctor Who fame) co-wrote. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline