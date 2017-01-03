‘Sherlock’ starts 2017 on top (VIDEO)

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Sherlock' from the YouTube trailer. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 3 — Season 4 of Sherlock commenced with a New Years Day broadcast in the UK, via parent channel BBC One, and the Benedict Cumberbatch detective mystery pulled in 8.1 million viewers according to ratings estimates.

The modern-day update of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's literary mastermind was the most popular show on UK television on January 1, according to overnight ratings seen by Deadline.

Season 4 of Sherlock returns after a three-year absence.

Martin Freeman co-stars as Dr. John Watson, Amanda Abbington plays Mary Watson, co-creator appears as Sherlock Holmes' sibling Mycroft, Rupert Graves as Detective Inspector Lestrade, and Una Stubbs as Mrs Hudson.

Rachel Talalay, who has also helmed episodes of Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Doctor Who, The Flash and Ally McBeal, directed Season 4 Episode 1, The Six Thatchers. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat (of Doctor Who fame) co-wrote. — AFP-Relaxnews