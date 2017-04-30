Last updated Sunday, April 30, 2017 5:06 pm GMT+8

Shannen Doherty reveals her cancer is in remission

Sunday April 30, 2017
11:57 AM GMT+8

Shannen Doherty attends the Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles September 9, 2016. — AFP picShannen Doherty attends the Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) event at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles September 9, 2016. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 30 — Shannen Doherty took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she’s in remission following her battle with breast cancer.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” the 46-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned a photo of herself.

“What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”

Doherty, though, remained cautious as she decides on further treatment and what challenges could lie ahead.

She continued, “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

The actress who has chronicled her cancer treatments and progress on social media was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015.

She completed chemotherapy in late February.

