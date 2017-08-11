Shaheizy Sam baffled by bankruptcy notice

Shaheizy Sam said he had not received any formal notice from the IRB on the matter. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Shaheizy Sam is seeking clarification from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) after a bankruptcy notice bearing his name was published in a local newspaper.

The Polis Evo actor told BH Online yesterday that he was surprised to hear of the notice that has since gone viral because he had not received any prior communication from the tax authority.

“I have not received any formal notice from IRB on the matter, (so) I have to wait for IRB’s explanation before I can comment (further),” Shaheizy was quoted as saying.

However, he admitted that IRB personnel had met him at his home “about two or three weeks ago… but they did not inform me about the bankruptcy notice.”

He added that he hoped the issue would be resolved soon, and that his tax agent was on the case.