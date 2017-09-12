Selena Gomez on why she felt ‘violated’ as a child star

Selena Gomez attends the WE Day event in Los Angeles, California April 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Selena Gomez is opening up about her days as a Disney star and she actually admits her time there wasn’t all that rosy.

In a recent interview with Business of Fashion, Gomez revealed that she still harbours some bad memories of showbiz and how she felt “really violated” at times.

“I was actually more confident when I was younger than I am now. I think it changed when I started getting known for things that weren’t [related to] my work… When I was younger, it was all fun to me. When I did state fairs and 100 people would show up, I would be stoked. That was the best feeling in the world.

“But when I got older, I started to become exposed to the truth behind some stuff and that’s when it flipped a little bit. I realised, ‘Oh this is actually really hard, and kind of slimy in certain areas’, and I didn’t realise that certain people wanted certain things from me,” she added. “My confidence went through a lot with that.”

The pop star also spoke about how vulnerable she felt as older male photographers would take snaps of her on the beach when she was a teen.

“I remember just feeling really violated when I was younger, even just being on the beach. I was maybe 15 or 16 and people were taking pictures — photographers.

“I don’t think anyone really knew who I was. But I felt very violated and I didn’t like it or understand it, and that felt very weird, because I was a young girl and they were grown men. I didn’t like that feeling.”