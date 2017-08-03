Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

See the trailer for Angelina Jolie’s ‘First They Killed My Father’ (VIDEO)

Thursday August 3, 2017
12:00 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Police grilling of Israeli PM’s wife over suspected public money diversionPolice grilling of Israeli PM’s wife over suspected public money diversion

The Edit: How eggplants are offering seeds of hope for displaced IraqiThe Edit: How eggplants are offering seeds of hope for displaced Iraqi

The Edit: Upcoming Terry Pratchett exhibition teased in imagesThe Edit: Upcoming Terry Pratchett exhibition teased in images

The Edit: Watch the trailer for Angelina Jolie’s ‘First They Killed My Father’The Edit: Watch the trailer for Angelina Jolie’s ‘First They Killed My Father’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Netflix has released the first trailer for Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father that is based on the memoir of the same name by Loung Ung.

The film follows the story of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung as she recounts the horrors she suffered as she tries to survive the genocide of the Khmer Rouge regime.   

The synopsis of the film reads: “Directed by Jolie, First They Killed My Father is the adaptation of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s gripping memoir of surviving the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978. The story is told through her eyes, from the age of five, when the Khmer Rouge came to power, to nine years old. The film depicts the indomitable spirit and devotion of Loung and her family as they struggle to stay together during the Khmer Rouge years.”

First They Killed My Father is set for release on September 15 in select theatres and globally on Netflix.

A screengrab from Angelina Jolie’s Netflix historical drama ‘First They Killed My Father’ that explores Cambodia’s cruel Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s.A screengrab from Angelina Jolie’s Netflix historical drama ‘First They Killed My Father’ that explores Cambodia’s cruel Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline