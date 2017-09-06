See ‘The Snowman’ taunt Michael Fassbender in this new trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Check out this new trailer for Michael Fassbender’s The Snowman that offers more footage from the upcoming thriller.

The film is based on the popular crime novel by Norwegian author Jo Nesbø and it also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons, and Val Kilmer.

Fassbender plays an elite crime squad detective who is in a race against time to stop an elaborate serial killer’s twisted rampage.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.”

The Snowman is set for release on October 20.

A screengrab from ‘The Snowman’ that stars Michael Fassbender.