See Emily Blunt in the first teaser trailer for ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 6 — Disney yesterday released the first teaser trailer for highly-anticipated Mary Poppins Returns that stars Emily Blunt as everyone’s favourite flying nanny.

Blunt plays Julie Andrews’ iconic role from the 1964 musical classic with Lin-Manuel Miranda as a lamplighter named Jack who is a friend to Mary Poppins.

They are joined by Meryl Streep as Mary Poppins’ cousin Topsy, Angela Lansbury as the Balloon Lady, Colin Firth as a banker named William Weatherall Wilkins. Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer will play the roles of Michael and Jane Banks.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Mary Poppins Returns stars Blunt as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure; Miranda as her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light — and life — to the streets of London; Whishaw as Michael Banks; Mortimer as Jane Banks; and Julie Walters as the Banks’ housekeeper Ellen; with Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank’s William Weatherall Wilkins; and Streep as Mary’s eccentric cousin, Topsy. The film also introduces three new Banks’ children played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books and Dick Van Dyke is Mr Dawes Jr, the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth’s character.”

Marry Poppins Returns is set for release on December 25.

A screengrab from Disney’s highly-anticipated ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ that stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda among others.