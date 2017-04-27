See Anne Hathaway battle a ‘Colossal’ problem (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 27 — Anne Hathaway finds herself having some form of psychic connection with a monster in this new trailer for upcoming movie Colossal.

In the film by director Nacho Vigalondo, Hathaway plays an unemployed, alcoholic named Gloria who is forced to leave her life in New York after being kicked out by her boyfriend. She soon realises that she is able to use her mind to control a giant creature terrorising people in Seoul.

The film also stars Dan Stevens, Jason Sudeikis, Austin Stowell and Tim Blake Nelson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “After Gloria (Hathaway) loses her job and is kicked out of her boyfriend’s apartment, she leaves her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realisation that she is somehow connected to this far-off phenomenon.

“As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly insignificant existence has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world.”

Colossal is set for release on May 18.

Anne Hathaway has a monster problem as can be seen in this screengrab from ‘Colossal’.