Second season in store for Netflix’s ‘Dark’ (VIDEO)

‘Dark,’ Netflix’s German-language production, will return for a second season. — Handout via AFPFRANKFURT, Dec 22 — The supernatural thriller — Netflix’s first German-language production — is set to return to the streaming site for a second season. The 10 new episodes will take viewers back to Winden, a small town with a troubling past.

Dark is one of the most-watched non-English-language shows on Netflix. It’s therefore no surprise to see the American SVOD giant renew the show for a second season. This sort of German Stranger Things went down particularly well with audiences in the country, as well as around the world, notably in the US, Brazil, Italy, Turkey, Spain and France, according to the platform.

Often compared to the Duffer brothers’ hit series, although without the nostalgic elements, Dark is set in Winden, a fictional small town in Germany hidden away in the middle of a forest next to a nuclear power station. The disappearance of a 12-year-old child brings back memories of a similar event in the region that took place 33 years earlier. A mysterious cave and a space-time portal are found to be at the centre of the strange goings-on.

This series combines science fiction with fantasy, supernatural and metaphysical themes, drawing inspiration from the likes of Stephen King and David Lynch, but also from historical events like the Chernobyl disaster. Its dark and misty atmosphere and its careful directing have won critical acclaim in the media.

No release date has yet been announced for season two. — AFP-Relaxnews