‘Saturday Night Live’ writer suspended after Barron Trump tweet

Barron Trump is the first ‘first son’ in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 24 — A Saturday Night Live writer has apologised for a controversial tweet in which she mocked President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron.

In the message shared on her personal Twitter account on Friday, during Trump’s inauguration ceremony, Katie Rich declared, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

The tweet drew widespread condemnation, and Rich subsequently deleted the post and deactivated her Twitter account.

Yesterday, Rich reactivated her account and expressed her regret over the tweet, writing: “I sincerely apologise for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

According to The New York Times, Rich “was suspended immediately after her tweet, and her suspension is indefinite.”

It is understood that her name did not appear in the closing credits of Saturday Night Live in its broadcast on Saturday.

Barron Trump, who is 10, has been the subject of cruel online jokes and trolls, with some going so far as to speculate that he is autistic.

Numerous personalities have sprung to his defence, including Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, who tweeted: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid.”