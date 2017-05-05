Saoirse Ronan stars in Ed Sheeran’s ‘Galway Girl’ (VIDEO)

LONDON, May 5 — Ed Sheeran has shared the music video for his track Galway Girl, which features Irish actress Saoirse Ronan in a starring role.

Galway Girl is a collaboration with the Irish folk band Beoga and appears on the English singer-songwriter’s third album, ÷.

It was released as a single in March. In the new video — which Sheeran shot himself — Ronan is first seen dancing on a table in a Galway pub.

She takes the famous cameraman by the hand and leads him through the streets of Galway for a night of hijinks, hopping from club to pub, meeting fans, drinking Guinness and helping Sheeran get a new tattoo. Sheeran is touring this month in support of his latest chart-topping album.

He’ll be in South America beginning next week, followed by shows in Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Mexico, then he performs at London’s O2 Arena on June 22.

He’ll then head to North American for shows through October 11, followed by shows in Asia and the Middle East into November. — AFP-Relaxnews

Saoirse Ronan gets a starring role in Ed Sheeran's latest video. — AFP pic