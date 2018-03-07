Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Rain

Sade returns after seven years with new song for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Wednesday March 7, 2018
Tools

A file picture of British singer Sade. — AFP picA file picture of British singer Sade. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 7 — Singer Sade has contributed a new song called Flower of the Universe to the soundtrack for upcoming movie A Wrinkle in Time, which is now available to stream.

Producer No I.D. took to Twitter to share the track, along with the message “A Legend. Sade, it was an honour.”

Flower of the Universe is Sade’s first new music in several years; her most recent studio album with her namesake band, Soldier of Love, was released in 2010.

The singer’s contribution to the Wrinkle in Time soundtrack was first announced in February by the film’s director, Ava DuVernay, who tweeted that the song was “a dream come true,” writing, “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget.”

In a new tweet letting fans know that track was online, DuVernay offered her thanks to No I.D. and to Sade, writing, “You are a queen and a visionary and we love you.”

A Wrinkle in Time hits US theatres this week. Other artists appearing on its soundtrack include Sia, Chloe x Halle, Kehlani, Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled. — AFP-Relaxnews

