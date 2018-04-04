Ryan Reynolds reveals pink ‘Deadpool’ suit for cancer initiative

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool makes a bold statement to fight cancer.LOS ANGELES, April 4 — 20th Century Fox and Deadpool have teamed up with fundraising platform Omaze in support of F**k Cancer.

In the new promotional video which we warn in true Deadpool-style contains explicit language, Ryan Reynolds can be seen in a pink version of his superhero suit talking revealing how fans can go about helping the non-profit dedicated to cancer prevention, early detection and providing support to those affected.

The partnership allows fans to donate for a chance to win the pink Deadpool suit and with donations of over US$1,000 (RM3,874), the franchise will send gifts that include a signed movie poster or a personalised voicemail message recorded by Reynolds in character.

“This is one fight where everyone can be a hero, no superpowers, capes or lame CG costumes needed — just your money. Seriously, we need that — these suits aren’t cheap,” Reynolds can be seen saying in the video.

Reynolds will reprising his role as the Merc with a Mouth along with franchise newcomer Josh Brolin as Cable in Deadpool 2 which is set for release on June 1.