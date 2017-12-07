Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Ryan Reynolds is set to catch ‘em all as ‘Detective Pikachu’

Ryan Reynolds is set to star in the live-action Pokemon movie ‘Detective Pikachu’. — Screengrab from YouTubeRyan Reynolds is set to star in the live-action Pokemon movie ‘Detective Pikachu’. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Dec 7 — Ryan Reynolds certainly is diversifying his portfolio going from wise-cracking Deadpool to Detective Pikachu.

According to reports, Reynolds has signed on to star in Legendary’s live-action Pokemon movie in the role of the titular character.

Reynolds will join Kathryn Newton and Justice Smith in Detective Pikachu, which is based on the popular gaming franchise. Reynolds’ role is said to be motion-capture in nature.

Fans of the game will know that Detective Pikachu is a peculiar and distinct member of the Pikachu breed with a special ability to find things.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be “kicked into gear when Smith’s character’s father is kidnapped, forcing the teen to team up with Pikachu in order to find him. Newton is a sassy journalist who helps them on their quest.”

Rob Letterman will be directing Detective Pikachu, which does not yet have a release date as yet.   

