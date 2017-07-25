Ross Lynch channels serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in ‘My Friend Dahmer’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — Check out this chilling trailer for upcoming drama My Friend Dahmer that gives us a peek at Jeffrey Dahmer’s life before he became a notorious serial killer.

The film is based on the graphic novel by Dahmer’s real-life a close friend John “Derf” Backderf and it stars Ross Lynch as the titular role as well as Vincent Kartheiser, Anne Heche, Dallas Roberts and Alex Wolff.

The clip gives an insight into Dahmer’s tumultuous high school years and the earliest hints of his obsession with death and violence.

Dahmer was known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” and he committed the rape, murder, and dismemberment of 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991. He was killed in prison in 1994 while serving 16 consecutive life terms.

My Friend Dahmer is slated for release this fall.

A screengrab from upcoming drama ‘My Friend Dahmer’ that stars Ross Lynch as the notorious serial killer.